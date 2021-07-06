New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

GameStop announces new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada

GameStop is looking to expand further with a new facility in Nevada.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been a massive year for GameStop. The GME short squeeze earlier this year saw the retailer make countless headlines as its stock surged in value. However, it’s also been a big year for GameStop internally. We’ve seen some major changes in philosophy and personnel, including the hiring of a new CEO. GameStop has now announced the latest of its moves, as the company is building a new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada.

GameStop announced its new fulfillment center in a news release on its official website. This is a move on GameStop’s behalf in order to further expand its North American fulfillment network.

The new facility is set to be operational by 2022. As stated on the site, this new facility will help GameStop to expand its offerings and increase its shipping speeds on the west coast. We’ve already heard executives at the company express a great interest in furthering its e-commerce business, and having more operating capacity on the west coast will help achieve this goal.

The new GameStop fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada is just the latest move by GameStop in pursuit of expanding and transforming its business. Most recently, the company named a new CEO in Matt Furlong and a new CFO in Mike Recupero.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola