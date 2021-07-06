GameStop announces new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada
GameStop is looking to expand further with a new facility in Nevada.
It’s been a massive year for GameStop. The GME short squeeze earlier this year saw the retailer make countless headlines as its stock surged in value. However, it’s also been a big year for GameStop internally. We’ve seen some major changes in philosophy and personnel, including the hiring of a new CEO. GameStop has now announced the latest of its moves, as the company is building a new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada.
GameStop announced its new fulfillment center in a news release on its official website. This is a move on GameStop’s behalf in order to further expand its North American fulfillment network.
The new facility is set to be operational by 2022. As stated on the site, this new facility will help GameStop to expand its offerings and increase its shipping speeds on the west coast. We’ve already heard executives at the company express a great interest in furthering its e-commerce business, and having more operating capacity on the west coast will help achieve this goal.
The new GameStop fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada is just the latest move by GameStop in pursuit of expanding and transforming its business. Most recently, the company named a new CEO in Matt Furlong and a new CFO in Mike Recupero.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, GameStop announces new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada