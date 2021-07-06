GameStop announces new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada GameStop is looking to expand further with a new facility in Nevada.

It’s been a massive year for GameStop. The GME short squeeze earlier this year saw the retailer make countless headlines as its stock surged in value. However, it’s also been a big year for GameStop internally. We’ve seen some major changes in philosophy and personnel, including the hiring of a new CEO. GameStop has now announced the latest of its moves, as the company is building a new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada.

GameStop announced its new fulfillment center in a news release on its official website. This is a move on GameStop’s behalf in order to further expand its North American fulfillment network.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the continued expansion of its North American fulfillment network and entry into a lease of a 530,000 square foot facility in Reno, Nevada, which is expected to be operational in 2022. The Company’s new presence in Reno, Nevada will position it to grow product offerings and expedite shipping across the west coast. This expansion follows GameStop’s entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot facility in York, Pennsylvania.

The new facility is set to be operational by 2022. As stated on the site, this new facility will help GameStop to expand its offerings and increase its shipping speeds on the west coast. We’ve already heard executives at the company express a great interest in furthering its e-commerce business, and having more operating capacity on the west coast will help achieve this goal.

The new GameStop fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada is just the latest move by GameStop in pursuit of expanding and transforming its business. Most recently, the company named a new CEO in Matt Furlong and a new CFO in Mike Recupero.