Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings conference call here Tune in to the GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings report with us here at Shacknews to hear how GameStop has performed this quarter.

GameStop (GME) is having its Q2 2021 earnings reports call today where it will discuss the company’s financial results. No doubt this will be one you will want to listen to, as GameStop has had an interesting ride over the past several months. You can catch the GameStop earnings report webcast below.

GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings report conference call

The GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings report conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Those that want to tune in to the call can either use the method outlined on the GameStop Investor Relations page or watch the Shacknews Twitch stream that is embedded below.

A whole lot has happened recently when it comes to GameStop and its stock. As recently as a week ago, the stock jumped 35% as a buy signal breakout appeared on the charts. Back in June, GameStop joined the Russell 1000 index which was followed by the company moving up to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

There were also a lot of things happening around GameStop. AMC CEO Adam Aron said he was open to a GameStop partnership, the SEC Chair tweeted about the intersection of finance and technology in relation to the fluctuating price of GME stock, and the trading app Robinhood was review bombed following restrictions being placed on trading GameStop stock.

It’s been a weird year for GameStop, so it will be interesting to hear the company discuss its financial results and whether it touches on everything that’s happened. No matter what comes out of the GameStop (GME) Q2 2021 earnings call, you can find all the important information right here on Shacknews.