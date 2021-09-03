Diabotical first anniversary features free birthday cosmetics, mapping contest, & esports The Quake-like arena shooter has free first-year loot to claim. A mapping contest and expanded esports support are also part of the celebration.

Diabotical has officially been live and out of early access for a year. It’s wild to think that it’s already been that long since this free-to-play shooter burst onto the scene and reminded us that good Quake-style gameplay can still happen in a modern game. In honor of crossing its first anniversary mark, The GD Studio has quite the celebration lined up. There’s a new birthday loot pack of cosmetics claimable for a limited time. Moreover, a mapping contest and expanded esports support are also part of the celebration.

The Diabotical first anniversary loot collection includes a birthday cake candle melee weapon, anniversary shell, and birthday spray.

Diabotical developers The GD Studio announced the game’s first year anniversary plans and content on September 3, 2021 via the Diabotical subreddit. Perhaps one of the easiest and most fun parts of the celebration is that you can log in now to collect a package of first anniversary goodies, including an anniversary bot shell, birthday spray, and birthday candle melee weapon skin. These will be claimable in-game for a limited time and then gone forever once the festivities end.

Happy August 34th! Diabotical turns 1 year old today, to celebrate we are announcing support for various esports events, a mapping contest, some free items and a new patch! Read about them here: https://t.co/ul99MPx3cJ pic.twitter.com/8QRapaTs1G — Diabotical (@Diabotical) September 3, 2021

The GD Studio isn’t stopping at just a festive loot pack for Diabotical’s first year of Version 1.0 life, though. There are other fun activities in which to take part. For instance, there’s a $20,000 custom mapping contest underway. The contest and prize pool will be divided into four categories with the maps from the last year eligible for entry. The breakdown is as posted below:

Best of Year 1: $10,000

Wipeout: $5,000

Duel: $2,500

Time Trials: $2,500

You can learn more about how to enter, deadlines, and further details at the mapping contest rules and regulations page.

That’s not all. The GD Studio also announced an esports Birthday Series with $10,000 up for grabs across various Duel events. It will be split into North American, South American, European, and Asian Pacific regions with events running from September to December. Sign-up pages are open and you can find out the full schedule and details there as well.

It’s been a wild ride since Diabotical released in September 2020, including the game earning our Best FPS of 2020 Shacknews Award. If you’d like to celebrate, be sure to sign in and grab the game’s first anniversary loot before its gone and take part in the ongoing party.