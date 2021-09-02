New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 38

Let's talk about what's new in movies and television!
Donovan Erskine
1

It's time for the first September episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and television discussion show here on Shacknews. From new movie trailers to more director drama, we've got plenty to dig through, so come join us!

Episode 38 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

If you're watching our show today, we'd love to get your take on the topics being discussed. Let us know what you feel about the latest round of movie delays, or the new Rocketeer reboot.

A big thanks is due to anyone and everyone that tunes into our show today. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 38 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

