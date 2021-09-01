When is the iPhone 13 Apple Special Event? The newest generation of iPhones is around the corner. When will Apple choose to show off its latest smartphones to the public?

Each year when the summer begins to fade into the fall, many of the world's largest tech companies are preparing their latest gadgets and gizmos for release ahead of the holiday shopping season. Apple is no stranger to this convention, having released most of their iPhone models each year within a similar time frame. For this year’s announcement, the current online rumors suggest that the Cupertino-based firm will be taking the stage to show off the iPhone 13 (and its variants) to the public for the first time.

If much of the online chatter is to be believed, Apple may also be taking this opportunity to show off the latest AirPods model, as well as the newest generation of Apple Watch. Earlier this year, we saw the company show off new iPad upgrades in April, followed by a closer look at iOS 15 at WWDC in June. iOS 15 is expected to be the magic behind the upcoming iPhone 13 handsets and other new Apple hardware due in 2021. When exactly will Apple be hosting the iPhone 13 Special Event?

As mentioned above, Apple has a history of unveiling the latest iPhone devices around September or October of each year. While no firm date has yet been set by Apple for the event, it is believed that the show will likely take place in September, as each iPhone unveiling has occurred since 2012, with the exception of the iPhone 12 in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

As to which day the event might be? Some rumors suggest that Apple could have its event ready as soon as the week after Labor Day (September 6, 2021). While this is possible, most believe that the event could land towards the end of September or even fall into October. While the world is not in the same place it was in 2020, complications in global logistics are still tossing a wrench into even the best-laid plans. The hardware inside iPhone 13 will be state-of-the-art, as usual, so Apple may be forced to hold back on the announcement like they did last year due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Whenever the iPhone 13 Apple Special Event ultimately takes place, you can count on Shacknews to provide all the latest news and developments from the show.