SYNCED: Off-Planet Advanced Alpha kicks off next month NExT Studios' multiplayer shooter turned heads at Gamescom 2021 and will have an Advanced Beta session that starts in September.

NExT Studios got a chance to show off some more of their upcoming multiplayer shooter SYNCED: Off-Planet during the Opening Night Live show at Gamescom 2021. The trailer showed off a bit of the game's lore as well as various gameplay modes. Excited players can get their hands on the game next month as the developer is planning to launch an Advanced Alpha test for SYNCED that starts September 3.

In SYNCED: Off-Planet, players can:

WEAPONIZE YOUR ENEMIES: Bring something new to the fight with Nano companions. Synchronize the Nanos you defeat to control companion classes with different abilities and customizable modifiers to outsmart and outlast the competition.

DEFEAT YOUR RIVALS: Team up in squads of three for fast-paced action across multiple game modes where you’ll need more than just shooting to survive. Use your environment, teammates, and Nanos to deploy unique tactical combinations against roaming hoards and enemy teams.

CUSTOMIZED COMBAT: Discover and develop your Haven between matches. Make upgrades to weapons and gear to improve your survival skills and save other survivors to expand your skillset for your next battle.

SURVIVE A NOT-SO-DISTANT FUTURE: Immerse yourself in a story that grows with you. Progress through matches to meet more survivors and reveal new information. Unravel the wires that bind techno-optimism and corruption to the downfall of society as we know it.

Players interested in joining the action of SYNCED: Off-Planet can register for the upcoming Advanced Alpha on PC by visiting the official website and receive the exclusive Founder’s Pack of digital in-game items containing both a weapon skin for the CQ4 Assault Rifle and a skin for the Crusher Nano class. The game is expected to launch sometime in 2022.