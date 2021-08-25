What song is playing during Marvel's Midnight Suns Gamescom trailer? Discover the song that plays during the Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer that premiered during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021.

One of the standouts from a Gamescom show full of new trailers and game announcements, Marvel’s Midnight Suns looks to take loads of beloved Marvel Comics superheroes and place them into tactical strategy action from the master of the genre, Firaxis Games. In the trailer, you may have noticed the catchy song that served as the backdrop to the action.

The trailer, embedded above, offers glimpses of fan-favorite characters like Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and Wolverine. The song that plays in the background of the action is a cover of Enter Sandman performed by Alessia Cara and The Warning. Many may recognize the original recording of the song as performed by thrash legends Metallica. The track debuted with the Midnight Suns trailer and will be featured on the upcoming release The Metallica Blacklist on September 10, 2021. The covers album can be pre-ordered here.

The original recording of Enter Sandman came along in 1991 as part of Metallica’s eponymous release. It was the lead single from the album and reached the 16 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album was a smash hit with hard rock and metalheads, going on to sell more than 16 million copies in the United States alone. Also known as The Black Album, the record has spent a whopping 550 weeks on the Billboard album charts.

Now that you know the song that played during Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer, you can go off and enjoy the full track when it drops on September 10. While I've got you here, why not check out the 2021 video game release date calendar to see what titles are coming out this year?