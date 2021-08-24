Unboxing: The Goonies - Never Say Die board game Relive the 1980s movie classic with The Goonies - Never Say Die board game. Let's check out what's inside.

We've unboxed our fair share of collectibles, card boxes, and board games here at Shacknews, but it's not everyday that we have the opportunity to travel back to the 1980s to revisit The Goonies. Video Editor Greg Burke is doing just that today, taking a detailed look at The Goonies: Never Say Die board game.

Anybody's who's seen The Goonies should know what they're in for with the Never Say Die strategy board game. There's treasure to be found. Up to five players will take on the role of the various Goonies (Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth) in search of treasure. They'll have to figure out a variety of challenging puzzles and overcome harrowing challenges in order to find their way to the prized riches that will save their homes. However, one player will take on the role of the Goondocks Master. This one player will take control of the various Goonies adversaries, which includes the Fratellis and One-Eyed Willie, and will look to play spoiler by stopping our heroes.

The Goonies: Never Say Die contains up to nine different adventures, so those looking for different ways to play should be happy with what they find here. Be sure to watch the full video to check out the board, the cards, and the cool sculpted miniatures of The Goonies' most familiar characters.

The Goonies: Never Say Die Board Game is made by the team at Funko Games and is available now at local retailers.