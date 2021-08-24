New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing: The Goonies - Never Say Die board game

Relive the 1980s movie classic with The Goonies - Never Say Die board game. Let's check out what's inside.
Ozzie Mejia
2

We've unboxed our fair share of collectibles, card boxes, and board games here at Shacknews, but it's not everyday that we have the opportunity to travel back to the 1980s to revisit The Goonies. Video Editor Greg Burke is doing just that today, taking a detailed look at The Goonies: Never Say Die board game.

Anybody's who's seen The Goonies should know what they're in for with the Never Say Die strategy board game. There's treasure to be found. Up to five players will take on the role of the various Goonies (Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth) in search of treasure. They'll have to figure out a variety of challenging puzzles and overcome harrowing challenges in order to find their way to the prized riches that will save their homes. However, one player will take on the role of the Goondocks Master. This one player will take control of the various Goonies adversaries, which includes the Fratellis and One-Eyed Willie, and will look to play spoiler by stopping our heroes.

The Goonies: Never Say Die contains up to nine different adventures, so those looking for different ways to play should be happy with what they find here. Be sure to watch the full video to check out the board, the cards, and the cool sculpted miniatures of The Goonies' most familiar characters.

The Goonies: Never Say Die Board Game is made by the team at Funko Games and is available now at local retailers. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHub.TV on YouTube.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

