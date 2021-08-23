Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales raises $126K for Malala Fund It's a new record for the all-woman Frame Fatales speedrunners!

While Games Done Quick has been built on its two flagship week-long marathons, the GDQ team has also spent the past few years gradually building up a series of week-long events spotlighting the women of speedrunning. Last week, the Frame Fatales series put its best foot forward with Flame Fatales 2021. The week concluded with a total of $126,862.40 USD raised for Malala Fund, which is a new record for the Frame Fatales series.

The $126K total is nearly one-third more than the previous Frame Fatales record, which was $81,396.18 brought in during last year's Fleet Fatales event. The totals are particularly impressive, because unlike the mainline GDQ marathons, the Frame Fatales series does not operate on a 24-hour schedule. In fact, the event ran for less than 12 hours each day.

Flame Fatales 2021 featured some signature GDQ staples, such as Super Metroid, Ninja Gaiden, and a Sonic the Hedgehog block. It also put the spotlight on several games that were not seen during the mainline GDQ marathons, including the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade DLC, New Pokemon Snap, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Tetris Effect: Connected. The week ended with headstrong1290 running Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee and clocking in at 3:13:12.

Up next for the Frame Fatales series is Frost Fatales, which will run from February 27 through March 5. As for the mainline GDQ marathon, Awesome Games Done Quick is scheduled to run from January 9-16, but whether it will be held in person remains up in the air, particularly given the deteriorating situation with the Delta Variant. You can catch every Flame Fatales run over on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel and learn more about the charity it raised money for by checking out the Malala Fund website.