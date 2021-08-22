Weekend Discussion - August 22, 2021

Shackers! It's Donovan here, Contributing Editor and co-host of Pop! Goes the Culture! Looks like it’s my turn to take the reins on Weekend Discussion, so let’s check in and see what’s new on the interwebs.

Denzel on losing the Oscar to Sean Connery

Denzel talking about losing the Oscar to Sean Connery is the content I needed today. pic.twitter.com/a2Itsfkw4h — Chad Hartigan (@chadhartigan) August 18, 2021

"I'm from around the way, I'm leaving with something." Denzel Washington is a legend. I love hearing stories like this, could listen to them all day.

True crime for dummies!

If you spend a lot of time on the internet, you've probably noticed the spike in popularity of true crime content among content creators. As someone who is kind of intrigued by true crime, but can't can only tolerate it in small amounts, I strongly recommend the JCS channel on YouTube. They spend a lot of time breaking things down from a psychological angle and digging into interrogation techniques. I'm embedding this specific video because it's probably the only one they have that isn't graphic in nature.

I also strongly urge you to check out Boze on YouTube, she's been one of my favorite creators for years, and her true crime content is excellent. She was also on that wave way before it became popular with the biggest names on Twitch and YouTube.

Really, NYT?

Listen, I don't know this Jimothy guy but the framing of this story is pretty shameful. Not only is it an unnecessary jab at other hip-hop artists, speaking to some pretty lame stereotypes, it's also just incorrect.

Of course, they deleted the tweet.

Correction: We deleted an earlier tweet that incorrectly characterized the British rapper Jimothy’s music. — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2021

I think this person sums it up pretty well.

"We deleted a tweet that suggested 'Jimothy' made that good, high-brow hip hop. Not that ghetto jungle music you all listen to." — Charles🇳🇬|🇨🇲|🇨🇩 (@ChuckAkpan) August 22, 2021

This duck in an Uber

Honestly, probably much cooler than most of the other people you end up with in Ubers.

Woah, look at that offensive line!

This is one of the many weird things that happen when you play a Madden game, lol.

Weekend vibes

Music keeps me grounded. Although I like to listen to scores and stuff that doesn't have any lyrics in it, here are the songs I'm currently in love with, from moody pop to some bumping hip-hop:

