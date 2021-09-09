ShackStream: Shack Air Aerosoft CRJ-700 from Sweden to Norway This week, Shack Air will take on real virtual passengers and experiment with some realistic airline procedures during a flight from Stockholm to Bergen.

After a few weeks of sightseeing in a turbo-pro, it's time for us to turn back to airliners. We'll step aboard the Aerosoft CRJ-700 today and head up north to Scandinavia. Our flight will see us depart Stockholm, Sweden, and fly due west to the scenic city of Bergen in Norway.

We'll also be utilizing a third-party add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 called PACX by TFDi Design. This tool will add another level of immersion to our flight by providing crew announcements, sound effects, and potentially in-flight incidents that may force us to alter course. We'll see what kind of satisfaction rating with can receive as we welcome virtual passengers aboard Shack Air.

If you'd like to join us in the air, you can follow our flight plan:

ESSA ARS3K ARS N623 PESUR PESU3N ENBR

Follow this flightplan from ESSA to ENBR if you'd like to fly along.

