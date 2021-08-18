Unboxing & Review: Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Numskull merch showcase We check out a special Resident Evil 25th Anniversary line of merchandise from Numskull.

Resident Evil turned 25 this year and to celebrate, the team at Numskull has released a collection of Resident Evil 25th Anniversary merch. Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke had the opportunity to unbox some of the available merch, and suffice it to say, he was impressed with what he saw. So sit back, take a moment, and watch as Greg shows off some great Resident Evil goodies.

The care package that Greg Burke received contained all kinds of Resident Evil products and merchandise. Included were a set of Resident Evil sunglasses, one for the two opposing forces: Umbrella Corporation and Raccoon Police Department. The Umbrella version features the company’s logo along with vibrant red coloring on the inside. Meanwhile, the RPD sunnies offer a nice shade of blue with the police department’s lettering.

There were also a few techy items to be unboxed today. There was a wireless charging station featuring the Umbrella logo, a USB-C cable that glows in a pattern that resembles power flowing through it, and even an Umbrella logo lamp that can be hung on a wall and powered by AA batteries.

Greg also got to check out a Resident Evil line of rubber ducks from TUBBZ. There’s the merchant from Resident Evil 4 as well as the Nemesis. Each duck takes on the physical attributes of the character it’s portraying, with the Nemesis rubber duck featuring a stitched-together skull and plenty of tubing.

If you’re interested in picking up some of this special Resident Evil 25th Anniversary merchandise, you can do so by visiting the Numskull website. While you’re out there on the internet, stop by the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more unboxing videos, reviews, guides, and developer interviews!