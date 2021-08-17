CES 2022 attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination The popular consumer electronics convention aims to make a return to in-person attendance after COVID-19 forced last year's show to be online-only.

After a year that forced online interactions for attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s biggest electronics trade show is making plans for in-person attendance. CES 2022 is currently scheduled for January 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organization that plans and runs the annual CES show, has announced that all prospective attendees for the 2022 event will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

For those who are unable to be vaccinated or have other complications that prevent in-person attendance at the show, the CTA is also developing plans for online exhibits. CES 2021 was ultimately forced into online exhibitions by the COVID-19 pandemic, presumably giving the CTA practice for this year’s CES event.

"Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

Those interested in attending the event in Las Vegas should stop by the official CES website to get details on registration and exhibitors. As far as the actual show goes, we expect to see some wild new tech at CES 2022, including the latest in display technology, wireless data transmission, and robotics. As always, you can count on Shacknews to provide comprehensive coverage of CES 2022, from the biggest announcements to interviews with show exhibitors.