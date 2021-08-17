Hellraiser's Pinhead confirmed for Dead by Daylight, available in test servers now After recent teasing, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that Pinhead is coming to Dead by Daylight as a new killer. He's in PTB servers now.

It was pretty much a given after some previous teasing that Behaviour Interactive was turning its sights for new Dead by Daylight content towards the classic horror franchise, Hellraiser. Steely-eyed players disseminated the clues very quickly and figured out what we were getting next, so now Behaviour has pretty much come out and said it. Hellraiser is coming to Dead by Daylight in the form of a new killer, The Cenobite AKA Pinhead, and the new killer is in Player Test Build (PTB) servers now.

Behaviour Interactive officially revealed some of the Hellraiser content with an update posted on Twitter and the Dead by Daylight website on August 17, 2021. This wasn’t quite a full reveal of everything we’re getting, but Behaviour did reveal that we are indeed getting a new killer: the Cenobite leader Pinhead. He’s brought the Lament Configuration with him, a puzzle box that will summon him to inflict mutilation and pain upon the person unfortunate enough to solve it. That will give Pinhead teleporting mechanics. He’ll also be able to set victims on an array of hooks in a unique style of capture and sacrifice in the game.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser... coming soon.

PTB info here 👉 https://t.co/fyZpIESRa7 pic.twitter.com/dzrfqb2DFV — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 17, 2021

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming Dead by Daylight Hellraiser content. We don’t know if Pinhead will be the only addition to the game. There could be new survivors and a map as well as there have occasionally been with previous Dead by Daylight content updates such as the Resident Evil chapter. We also don’t know exactly what the nature of Pinhead’s unique perks and abilities are.

Undoubtedly, Behaviour Interactive has a full-on reveal in store for the Dead by Daylight Hellraiser content. When that happens and we get a full look at the new content, you can expect to find those updates right here at Shacknews, so stay tuned for the full reveal.