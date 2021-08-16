New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Button City developers talk puppets, color theory & more

We spoke with the co-founders of Subliminal Games to learn more about Button City.
Donovan Erskine
1

Button City is a new story-driven game from Subliminal Games. The game follows a fox that recently moved to a new city, meeting a colorful cast of characters. To learn more about the game’s development, we spoke with the co-founders of Subliminal Games.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke caught up with Shandiin Yazzie Woodward and Ryan Woodward, co-founders of Subliminal Games. During the interview, the developers talked about the inception of Button City. “We kind of happened upon the concept by accident. I was working on learning 3D and poly modeling and I just started off with a little fox in a house, because I like Animal Crossing,” said Shandiin Woodward.

Button City features a wide range of gorgeous pastel colors. This was a deliberate choice, as they co-founders shared during the interview. “I genuinely like colorful things, I started off as a graphic designer,” Woodward shared.

Our full interview with the co-founders of Button City can be found on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there and to Shacknews for more exclusive chats with the people behind your favorite video games.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

