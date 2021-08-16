Button City developers talk puppets, color theory & more We spoke with the co-founders of Subliminal Games to learn more about Button City.

Button City is a new story-driven game from Subliminal Games. The game follows a fox that recently moved to a new city, meeting a colorful cast of characters. To learn more about the game’s development, we spoke with the co-founders of Subliminal Games.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke caught up with Shandiin Yazzie Woodward and Ryan Woodward, co-founders of Subliminal Games. During the interview, the developers talked about the inception of Button City. “We kind of happened upon the concept by accident. I was working on learning 3D and poly modeling and I just started off with a little fox in a house, because I like Animal Crossing,” said Shandiin Woodward.

Button City features a wide range of gorgeous pastel colors. This was a deliberate choice, as they co-founders shared during the interview. “I genuinely like colorful things, I started off as a graphic designer,” Woodward shared.

