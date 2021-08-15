ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 81 - In the mix with Chapter Six Join Bryan on his journey through every N64 game released in North America on skankcore64. More Paper Mario starts soon on Shacknews Twitch.

As the weekend draws to a close, you can count on skankcore64 for one last hurrah in the Shacknews livestreaming schedule. The quest to complete every North American release for the Nintendo 64 will be live later today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 81 - In the mix with Chapter Six

Previously on skankcore64, I braved through the dense jungles and volcanic caverns of Lavalava Island. After locating the five Yoshi youngsters, my Cheep-Cheep companion, Sushie, and I battled fearsome foes until the final showdown with a three-headed Lava Piranha Plant. With her water-based attacks and defense options, Sushie was the perfect choice as a side-kick here, and increasing her abilities to Ultra Rank made things that much easier. It was still a close fight and I probably would have been staring at a Game Over screen if I hadn't boosted her to the ultimate level.

Today I'll be tackling the leftover bits of Chapter Five and then I'll be headed directly into the next, after a little housekeeping in Toad Town of course. I have no idea what's in store for me next, but the game is starting to get into the final hours. There are three chapters to go with the last one consisting of Peach's Castle and the Bowser boss battle. Head on over to Shacknews Twitch to join me on the last few adventures of Paper Mario or you can follow along with the embedded viewer above.

Skankcore64 and other Shacknews livestreams wouldn't be running without the support from viewers like you. Thank you to everyone for talking with our hosts while they're live, sharing our streams on social media, or just hanging out for Shack Points. If you'd like to keep the Shacknews Twitch train rolling, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. If you have an Amazon Prime account linked with Twitch, you can get a free sub to do it for Shacknews every month. Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the details.