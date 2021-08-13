Weekend Download Console Deals for August 13: QuakeCon 2021 bargains & more

We may not be able to get together for QuakeCon in 2021, but there’s still plenty of good to come out of it. New reveals in Bethesda’s gaming catalogue are around the corner, fantastic Quake esports will be going on, and, of course, there’s sales on a number of Bethesda-related games. Those sales have kicked off now and as we prep for QuakeCon 2021, it’s a good time to pick up any titles you’ve been holding off on from Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored, and other franchises. Check it out below!
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - FREE!
- Lost Planet 3 - FREE!
- Darksiders 3 - FREE!
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $11.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Check out further Xbox Deals With Gold
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Doom 2016 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Check out more deals from the Xbox QuakeCon 2021 sale and more
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [PS4/PS5] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS4/PS5] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout [PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [PS4] - $16.49 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE!
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [PS4] - FREE!
- Tennis World Tour 2 [PS4] - FREE!
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4/PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- ARK Survival Evolved [PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition [PS4/PS5] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers [PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Check out more PlayStation Plus exclusive deals
Nintendo
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition - $29.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - $53.98 (reg $89.99)
- Doom 2016 - $29.99 (reg. $39.99)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $17.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (reg. $19.99)
- Axiom Verge - $17.99 (reg. $19.99)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $17.99 (reg. $19.99)
- Button City - $17.99 (reg. $19.99)
- Check out more Nintendo Switch deals
That covers the biggest sales going on for consoles this weekend. Did we miss anything really cool? Be sure to let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.
