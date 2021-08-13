New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Download Console Deals for August 13: QuakeCon 2021 bargains & more

With QuakeCon 2021 right around the corner, multiple storefronts are featuring Bethesda game deals in celebration.
TJ Denzer
1

We may not be able to get together for QuakeCon in 2021, but there’s still plenty of good to come out of it. New reveals in Bethesda’s gaming catalogue are around the corner, fantastic Quake esports will be going on, and, of course, there’s sales on a number of Bethesda-related games. Those sales have kicked off now and as we prep for QuakeCon 2021, it’s a good time to pick up any titles you’ve been holding off on from Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored, and other franchises. Check it out below!

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo

That covers the biggest sales going on for consoles this weekend. Did we miss anything really cool? Be sure to let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola