ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 80 - Leveling at Lavalava Island The only full catalog quest on Shacknews Twitch, skankcore64, continues. Join Bryan for more Paper Mario later tonight!

Happy hump day to my fellow Shackers! It's been quieter than usual on Shacknews Twitch in terms of retro gaming this week but tonight I'm back in the business of nostalgic Nintendo 64 livestreaming. The journey known as skankcore64 continues with more Paper Mario at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET as I try to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Episode 80 - Leveling at Lavalava Island

Antecedently on skankcore64, I started off the stream with just a few more favors from old Koopa Koot. Not the most engaging or glamourous part of Paper Mario, mind you, but still adorable nonetheless. Again, the recently recovered warp pipes were indispensible here, making light work of what would have been an easy hour of backtracking. With a quick three Star Piece reward, I did make my way to Lavalava Island and Yoshi's Village to start Chapter 5 as promised. After meeting most of the villagers and the rambunctious lot of little Yoshi younglings, I was tasked with finding the rascals when they escaped from the sight of their Cheep-Cheep babysitter, Sushie.

Since I took Sushie straight from Lavalava Island back to Toad Town to upgrade her abilities and unlock the warp pipe back to the island, the remainder of the chapter should proceed smoothly tonight. However, I'm sure there will be some surprises in store as I explore this dangerous volcanic island and its dense jungles. There's bound to be plenty of story progression and hybrid turn-based battles with a real-time twist so don't miss out on the flattened festivities! If you haven't stopped by to enjoy this incredible—and arguably best—Nintendo 64 role-playing game, I'd love to see you in chat on Shacknews Twitch tonight or you can always check in with the embedded viewer above.

