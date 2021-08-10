New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for this week

Nintendo will reveal new information about indie games coming to the Switch during tomorrow's presentation.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo Directs are usually some of the biggest hype-generators in the gaming world. Indie World Showcases are a variation of this model, where Nintendo takes its short and sweet approach to news presentations in order to share new info on games coming to its platform from third-party developers. The next Nintendo Indie World Showcase has been slated for this week, and will dive into several upcoming Switch titles.

Nintendo has announced on Twitter that its next Indie World Presentation will be taking place tomorrow, August 11, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event will be premiered live on the company’s YouTube channel. During the presentation, we’re set to learn more about the indie games coming to the Switch. Nintendo states that the presentation will last for roughly 20 minutes, but that doesn’t mean there will be any lack of reveals. Nintendo has become infamous for stuffing as much information as possible into these shorter showcases.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is an Indie World Showcase, not a traditional Nintendo Direct. There’s no need to get your hopes up for Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay or an update on Metroid Prime 4. Instead, the focus will be on what cool indies are making their way to the Nintendo Switch. The last Indie World Showcase went down earlier this year and was where we first learned about Oxenfree 2 and OlliOlli World.

The August Indie World Showcase isn’t far away, as it’s set to go down in just a little over 24 hours. Nintendo has yet to tease or confirm any games that may make an appearance during the event. If you won’t be able to tune in, don’t worry, we’ll have everything you need to know over on our Shacknews topic page dedicated to Nintendo Indie World.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

