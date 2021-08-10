Back 4 Blood controls and keybindings
Discover the controls and keybindings for Back 4 Blood on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Back 4 Blood lets players go on a zombie-killing rampage with friends, but you’re not going to get far if you don’t know the controls or keybindings. While there are similarities between the Xbox and PlayStation controls, the PC keybindings are obviously going to be a bit different. Before you get started, make sure you brush up on how to perform each action.
Back 4 Blood Xbox controls
The Back 4 Blood controls for Xbox are pretty typical of what you might expect for a first-person shooter.
|Back 4 Blood controls - Xbox
|Action
|Button
|Fire Weapon
|RT
|Aim Down Sight/Item Alt Use
|LT
|Select Offensive Item
|RB
|Ping
|LB
|Jump/Mantle
|A
|Reload/Interact
|X
|Weapon Quick Swap
|Y
|Crouch
|B
|Comm Wheel
|D-pad Up/Down
|Select Quick Item
|D-pad Left
|Select Support Item
|D-pad Right
|Sprint
|Click Left Stick
|Bash
|Click Right Stick
Back 4 Blood PlayStation controls
The controls for PlayStation are the same as Xbox, it’s just that the names are a bit different for the buttons.
|Back 4 Blood controls - PlayStation
|Action
|Button
|Fire Weapon
|R2
|Aim Down Sight/Item Alt Use
|L2
|Select Offensive Item
|R1
|Ping
|L1
|Jump/Mantle
|Cross
|Reload/Interact
|Square
|Weapon Quick Swap
|Triangle
|Crouch
|Circle
|Comm Wheel
|D-pad Up/Down
|Select Quick Item
|D-pad Left
|Select Support Item
|D-pad Right
|Sprint
|L3
|Bash
|R3
Back 4 Blood PC keybindings
Pending…
With a firm grasp on the Back 4 Blood controls for Xbox, PlayStation or PC, you should be one step closing to either cleaning the world of the infected or taking out those pesky humans. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Back 4 Blood, from news to guides and everything in between.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Back 4 Blood controls and keybindings