Back 4 Blood controls and keybindings Discover the controls and keybindings for Back 4 Blood on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Back 4 Blood lets players go on a zombie-killing rampage with friends, but you’re not going to get far if you don’t know the controls or keybindings. While there are similarities between the Xbox and PlayStation controls, the PC keybindings are obviously going to be a bit different. Before you get started, make sure you brush up on how to perform each action.

Back 4 Blood Xbox controls

The Back 4 Blood controls for Xbox are pretty typical of what you might expect for a first-person shooter.

Back 4 Blood controls - Xbox Action Button Fire Weapon RT Aim Down Sight/Item Alt Use LT Select Offensive Item RB Ping LB Jump/Mantle A Reload/Interact X Weapon Quick Swap Y Crouch B Comm Wheel D-pad Up/Down Select Quick Item D-pad Left Select Support Item D-pad Right Sprint Click Left Stick Bash Click Right Stick

Back 4 Blood PlayStation controls

The controls for PlayStation are the same as Xbox, it’s just that the names are a bit different for the buttons.

Back 4 Blood controls - PlayStation Action Button Fire Weapon R2 Aim Down Sight/Item Alt Use L2 Select Offensive Item R1 Ping L1 Jump/Mantle Cross Reload/Interact Square Weapon Quick Swap Triangle Crouch Circle Comm Wheel D-pad Up/Down Select Quick Item D-pad Left Select Support Item D-pad Right Sprint L3 Bash R3

Back 4 Blood PC keybindings

Pending…

With a firm grasp on the Back 4 Blood controls for Xbox, PlayStation or PC, you should be one step closing to either cleaning the world of the infected or taking out those pesky humans. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Back 4 Blood, from news to guides and everything in between.