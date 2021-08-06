New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ariana Grande Fortnite Rift Tour concert song setlist

Here are all of the songs Ariana Grande performed during the Rift Tour in Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite held its latest collaboration event with the Fortnite Rift Tour, a musical performance headlined by singer Ariana Grande. The concert featured dazzling visuals and entertaining gameplay sequences. At the heart of it all was the music, as Grande performed several songs from across her discography. Let’s look at the full setlist for Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert in Fortnite.

Ariana Grande Fortnite Rift Tour concert song setlist

Ariana Grande sang a variety of different songs from her arsenal during the event, with albums from Yours Truly all the way up to positions getting some representation. Here is the full setlist for the Rift Tour, in performance order.

  • raindrops
  • 7 rings
  • Be Alright
  • R.E.M.
  • The Way
  • positions

Ariana Grande performed six different songs during the Fortnite Rift Tour concert. Though the setlist may be rather short, it covers the full range of her discography. raindrops, 7 rings, and R.E.M. are from her relatively recent releases, while The Way (featuring the late Mac Miller) is a throwback to the earliest days of Grande’s singing career. The concert concluded with positions, the lead single and namesake of Ariana’s latest studio album. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the singer or may have only caught a couple of songs on the radio, there was a good deal of variety during the Fortnite Rift Tour concert.

Now that you know the full setlist for Ariana Grande’s Fortnite Rift Tour performance, you can go find and listen to your favorite tunes from the concert. If you weren’t able to attend the event, there are other opportunities to catch it, as Epic Games is hosting additional showings of Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert. For more on everything going on in the ever-evolving world of Fortnite, be sure to count on us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

