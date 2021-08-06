Weekend PC Download Deals for August 6: Early bird discounts on the newest releases

As we are riding in the middle of the dog days of summer, you may find yourself finally clearing your backlog of game purchases and are looking for something new. Traditionally, you would need to wait a few months for a discount on a new release, but some of the biggest digital PC game retailers have some enticing introductory offers on a variety of the hottest new game releases of the last two weeks.

Even if you don’t need deals on the newest games, we got you covered. The folks over at Humble Bundle are running a sale on games published by Warner Brothers, so it’s the perfect time to fill the Hitman and Batman-shaped holes in your collection. If you don’t have any money to spend, Epic Games Store has a couple of bangers available free of charge. Any way you look at it, this could be the perfect weekend to score some new games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

It’s a quiet week over at Blizzard’s digital storefront, but fans of Crash Bandicoot will be pretty happy with a discount on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time - $29.99 (25% off)

Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store brings some outstanding free games this week. Additionally, you get a chance to try out Far Cry 5 for free!

Fanatical

The Mix and Match Platinum Bundle offers seven new games for only $19.99. Available titles for this bundle include multiple Assassin’s Creed games, Tomb Raider (2013), and Thief. Fanatical is also offering deals on other games as well.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Humble Bundle

Remarkable Rougelikes Bundle - You only get one life. Well, maybe. Okay, definitely not in roguelikes. You get plenty. Make every run through some of the best roguelikes count in our new bundle, Remarkable Roguelikes. Master the mechanics of some of the best roguelikes around including Hero Siege Complete, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and EVERSPACE. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $10 for all titles.

Hearts of Iron IV Bundle - Paradox Interactive has helped us build one heck of a tactical bundle! Starting with Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition at its lowest price ever (just $1!), enjoy the full Hearts of Iron IV experience with expansions like Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus, Hearts of Iron IV: Man the Guns, and Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger. Plus, your purchase helps support a Charity:Water and One Tree Planted! $18 for all 8 titles.

Early Access AllStars Bundle - One bundle. A heap of epic early access games. Every one of them an all star! Get games like Luck be a Landlord, Snowtopia, and Golf It!. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $12 for all six titles.

WB Games Sale

2K Sale

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.