Weekend PC Download Deals for August 6: Early bird discounts on the newest releases

As we are riding in the middle of the dog days of summer, you may find yourself finally clearing your backlog of game purchases and are looking for something new. Traditionally, you would need to wait a few months for a discount on a new release, but some of the biggest digital PC game retailers have some enticing introductory offers on a variety of the hottest new game releases of the last two weeks.
Even if you don’t need deals on the newest games, we got you covered. The folks over at Humble Bundle are running a sale on games published by Warner Brothers, so it’s the perfect time to fill the Hitman and Batman-shaped holes in your collection. If you don’t have any money to spend, Epic Games Store has a couple of bangers available free of charge. Any way you look at it, this could be the perfect weekend to score some new games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
It’s a quiet week over at Blizzard’s digital storefront, but fans of Crash Bandicoot will be pretty happy with a discount on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store brings some outstanding free games this week. Additionally, you get a chance to try out Far Cry 5 for free!
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $0.00 (100% off)
- Minit - $0.00 (100% off)
- Death Trash - $17.99 (10% off)
- Dreamscaper - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Falconeer - $17.99 (10% off)
- Medieval Dynasty - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Total War Saga: Troy - $37.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry 5 - Free Weekend
Fanatical
The Mix and Match Platinum Bundle offers seven new games for only $19.99. Available titles for this bundle include multiple Assassin’s Creed games, Tomb Raider (2013), and Thief. Fanatical is also offering deals on other games as well.
- Darksiders: Genesis - $14.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator: GOATY Edition - $7.11 (77% off)
- Valfaris - $8.74 (65% off)
- A Story About My Uncle - $3.44 (77% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.49 (61% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $22.50 (44% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Legendary Hero Edition - $42.29 (53% off)
- HUMANKIND Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - Digital Deluxe Edition - $13.24 (47% off)
- Motorsport Manager - $4.89 (86% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $38.99 (22% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege - $7.19 (64% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition - $27.59 (77% off)
- The Division 2 - $8.39 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition - $27.59 (77% off)
- BIOMUTANT - $53.99 (10% off)
- Squad - $33.49 (33% off)
Gamersgate
- Mafia Trilogy - $27.71 (46% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Ascent - $24.29 (19% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $7.64 (87% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tribes of Midgard - $16.38 (18% off)
- Lemnis Gate - $14.07 (30% off)
- Banners of Ruin - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $33.19 (17% off)
- Orcs Must Die! 3 - $25.48 (15% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $49.79 (17% off)
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $30.38 (45% off)
- Spore - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $29.39 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - $44.99 (10% off)
Humble Bundle
Remarkable Rougelikes Bundle - You only get one life. Well, maybe. Okay, definitely not in roguelikes. You get plenty. Make every run through some of the best roguelikes count in our new bundle, Remarkable Roguelikes. Master the mechanics of some of the best roguelikes around including Hero Siege Complete, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and EVERSPACE. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $10 for all titles.
Hearts of Iron IV Bundle - Paradox Interactive has helped us build one heck of a tactical bundle! Starting with Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition at its lowest price ever (just $1!), enjoy the full Hearts of Iron IV experience with expansions like Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus, Hearts of Iron IV: Man the Guns, and Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger. Plus, your purchase helps support a Charity:Water and One Tree Planted! $18 for all 8 titles.
Early Access AllStars Bundle - One bundle. A heap of epic early access games. Every one of them an all star! Get games like Luck be a Landlord, Snowtopia, and Golf It!. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $12 for all six titles.
WB Games Sale
- Hitman 2: Gold Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- And many more titles!
2K Sale
- Sid Meir’s Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- And many more titles!
Steam
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel’s Avengers - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $22.49 (10% off)
- A Way Out - $7.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat - $17.49 (75% off)
- X-COM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Death Trash - $17.99 (10% off)
- The Ascent - $26.99 (10% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for August 6: Early bird discounts on the newest releases