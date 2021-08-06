Weekend Console Download Deals for August 6: New Free Games Including Darksiders 3

July has passed us, August is here, and it’s time for another fresh batch of free games if you’ve got certain subscriptions. PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold are featuring fun new slates of games. PS Plus has new action MOBA title Hunter’s Arena: Legends while Xbox Games with Gold is packing on Darksiders 3.
That’s not all. Summer sales continue on those platforms and Nintendo Switch has its own new sale if you’re looking to get your multiplayer fun on. Check out all of the ongoing deals and sales below (all prices USD).
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - FREE!
- Lost Planet - FREE!
- Darksiders 3 - FREE!
- Mafia 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe - $23.09 (67% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - $11.54 (67% off)
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition - $11.54 (67% off)
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Summer Sale
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS4/PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS4/PS5] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 [PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [PS4/PS5] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS4/PS5] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $59.39 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS4/PS5] - $24.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE!
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [PS4] - FREE!
- Tennis World Tour 2 [PS4] - FREE!
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4/PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- ARK Survival Evolved [PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition [PS4/PS5] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers [PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
Nintendo Switch
Multiplayer Sale
- Splatoon 2 - $47.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $25.99 (reg. $39.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (reg. $14.99)
- TowerFall - $3.99 (reg. $19.99)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (reg. $14.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (reg. $59.99)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (reg. $29.99)
- Heave Ho - $4.99 (reg. $9.99)
- Moving Out - $12.49 (reg. $24.99)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
