Weekend Console Download Deals for August 6: New Free Games Including Darksiders 3

With the first weekend of August, new PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold titles have arrived. Check out the new free slate and more deals.
TJ Denzer
1

July has passed us, August is here, and it’s time for another fresh batch of free games if you’ve got certain subscriptions. PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold are featuring fun new slates of games. PS Plus has new action MOBA title Hunter’s Arena: Legends while Xbox Games with Gold is packing on Darksiders 3.

That’s not all. Summer sales continue on those platforms and Nintendo Switch has its own new sale if you’re looking to get your multiplayer fun on. Check out all of the ongoing deals and sales below (all prices USD).

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Summer Sale

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Multiplayer Sale

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

