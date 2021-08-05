How to upgrade storage on Xbox Series X/S Learn everything you need to know about upgrading your Xbox Series X or Series S hard drive capacity with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

The Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB internal storage device while the Xbox Series S features a 512GB storage capacity. Those that are quickly filling these up will want to know how to upgrade storage on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. There are a few ways to go about this, the first being a standard USB-powered hard drive, but the best experience will be to use the Seagate Storage Expansion Card, as it grants the same features as the internal storage system. Let’s talk about what this means and how to upgrade your console. And no, you won't need to take your console apart.

How to upgrade storage on Xbox Series X and Series S

For those that want to upgrade the storage capacity of their Xbox Series X or Series S, the process is extremely easy. In the video below, you’ll see Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke show the Seagate Storage Expansion Card and how it easily slots into the back of the console. No need to get a screwdriver or take your console apart.

That’s really all there is to upgrading the hard drive capacity of the Xbox Series X and Series S. Just make sure you insert the Seagate Expansion Card the correct way, and remember your console now has a little drive sticking out the back – so don’t go jamming it into the back of your TV cabinet.

Why use the Seagate Storage Expansion Card instead of an external HDD?

Now for the reason why you want to use this proprietary device: the Seagate Storage Expansion Card can play Xbox Series X games directly off of it. Normally, you can only play these games if they are installed on the internal hard drive.

While you can save Xbox Series X games to a standard external hard drive, it is just storing the game. If you were to try and play one of those games, you will be directed to transfer it to the internal hard drive. This is not the case with the Seagate memory card.

Where to get a Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Getting your hands on a Seagate Storage Expansion Card should hopefully be easier than acquiring one of the current-generation consoles. The memory card is available from most retail stores:

Upgrading the storage of your Xbox Series X and Series S is as easy as plugging in the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. This thing is the equivalent of the console’s internal hard drive, meaning it can do everything from Quick Resume to playing Xbox Series X games. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Xbox Series X page for more news and other tips to help you with your console.

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.