ShackStream: South German Castle Tour with Shack Air

Join us as we tour some beautiful South German castles in Microsoft Flight Simulator in the Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV.
Jan Ole Peek
Shack Air flies again this week as we take our trusty Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV into the German skies. We'll be departing from Biberach, a small town in the middle of Swabia in Southern Germany. Along our flight, we'll explore many custom scenery additions of South German castles, complete with custom-built airports and high resolution terrain elevation data from LIDAR imaging of the German Alps. We will pass the largest lake in Europe three times before heading into the German part of the Alps. The alpine mountain range to the south should make for some great views. The highlight of the trip is climbing to the Zugspitze, the highest mountain of Germany, before descending to the famous Castle Neuschwanstein. At some point, we'll have to improvise, as this bush trip is designed to be a bit longer than this stream, so we'll see where the winds take us.

South German Castle Tour Bush Trip by Pennsocke
South German Castle Tour Bush Trip by Pennsocke

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to explore the beautiful landscape of South Germany. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

