ShackStream: South German Castle Tour with Shack Air Join us as we tour some beautiful South German castles in Microsoft Flight Simulator in the Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV.

Shack Air flies again this week as we take our trusty Piper PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV into the German skies. We'll be departing from Biberach, a small town in the middle of Swabia in Southern Germany. Along our flight, we'll explore many custom scenery additions of South German castles, complete with custom-built airports and high resolution terrain elevation data from LIDAR imaging of the German Alps. We will pass the largest lake in Europe three times before heading into the German part of the Alps. The alpine mountain range to the south should make for some great views. The highlight of the trip is climbing to the Zugspitze, the highest mountain of Germany, before descending to the famous Castle Neuschwanstein. At some point, we'll have to improvise, as this bush trip is designed to be a bit longer than this stream, so we'll see where the winds take us.

South German Castle Tour Bush Trip by Pennsocke

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to explore the beautiful landscape of South Germany.

