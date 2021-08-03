Pokemon Snap version 2.0.0 patch notes add 3 areas with update The latest update to Pokemon Snap adds three areas which contain 20 new Pokemon.

The latest Pokemon Snap update (version 2.0.0) is here and it looks to update the game with a few new areas, more research titles, and more. This should provide players with even more content to enjoy as they go around snapping cute pictures of Pokemon.

Pokemon Snap Ver. 2.0.0 patch notes

The patch notes for Pokemon Snap version 2.0.0 were posted on the Nintendo Support page on August 3, 2021. The patch notes outline the changes coming to the game, which include an update to search options for other player’s photos, new areas and new Pokemon to photograph.

3 new areas have been added: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. These new areas also contain 20 new Pokémon.

Additional research titles, profile icons, photo filters, stickers, and frames have been added.

Search options for Other Players’ Photos have changed.

Other issues have also been addressed to improve the game-play experience.

The official Pokemon press site offers some more details on the three areas:

Secret Side Path (Day/Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behavior from Pokémon you’ve seen before.

Mightywide River (Day/Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.

Barren Badlands (Day/Night) - In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.

Players should be able to download the Pokemon Snap Ver. 2.0.0 update now. The game or console may require a restart once it is installed.