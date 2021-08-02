Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes include Spectator feature test A fresh round of balance tweaks will hit Pokemon Unite later this week. Come check out what's getting affected.

Pokemon Unite has been taking the MOBA world by storm, but it wasn't going to stay in its current form forever. Balance tweaks were inevitable and those look to be on their way this coming Wednesday. However, it looks like the Wednesday, August 4 update will also include a test run of the game's new Spectator mode.

Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes

The following patch for Pokemon Unite is set to go up on Wednesday, August 4. A server update will be applied on that day at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Here are the exact patch notes, according to the Pokemon Unite website:

Update Details

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Spectate Feature Test Release: A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC.

The following changes are being applied to individual Pokemon:

Charizard

Flamethrower Cooldown reduced. Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast Cooldown reduced. Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.



Talonflame

Acrobatics Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+ Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Venusaur

Sludge Bomb Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance Move Upgrade

Solar Beam Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Verdant Anger Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Absol

Basic Attack Bug Fixes

Night Slash Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam Bug Fixes



Eldegoss

Cotton Guard Cooldown lengthened. HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore Cooldown reduced. Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened. This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash HP restoration decreased.



Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased: Attack

Blaze Kick Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Gengar

Basic Attack Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex Move Downgrade

Dream Eater Move Upgrade



Zeraora

Spark Bug Fixes

Wild Charge Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.



Cramorant

Whirlpool Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Machamp

Basic Attack Bug Fixes

Cross Chop Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Lucario

Power-Up Punch Bug Fixes

Bone Rush Bug Fixes



Greninja

Basic Attack Bug Fixes



Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning Bug Fixes



Those are the major changes that players can expect to see. The buffs to Charizard, Venusaur, and Wigglytuff should be encouraging to their fans and should hopefully put them on a higher level. If you're looking to get a better look at what expert play entails or if you just want to drop in on your friends, that first look at the new Spectator mode should be the highlight of this week's patch.

Pokemon Unite is available now on Nintendo Switch and there's still time to jump in before the Wednesday, August 4 update arrives. We have a lot of guides to help you get started, so be sure to check out the Pokemon Unite topic for more.