Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes include Spectator feature test
A fresh round of balance tweaks will hit Pokemon Unite later this week. Come check out what's getting affected.
Pokemon Unite has been taking the MOBA world by storm, but it wasn't going to stay in its current form forever. Balance tweaks were inevitable and those look to be on their way this coming Wednesday. However, it looks like the Wednesday, August 4 update will also include a test run of the game's new Spectator mode.
Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes
The following patch for Pokemon Unite is set to go up on Wednesday, August 4. A server update will be applied on that day at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.
Here are the exact patch notes, according to the Pokemon Unite website:
Update Details
- Bug Fixes
- Text Fixes
- Spectate Feature Test Release: A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC.
The following changes are being applied to individual Pokemon:
Charizard
- Flamethrower
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Fire Punch
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Fire Blast
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Talonflame
- Acrobatics
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Aerial Ace
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Aerial Ace+
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Fly
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Venusaur
- Sludge Bomb
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Petal Dance
- Move Upgrade
- Solar Beam
- Cooldown reduced.
- Unite Move: Verdant Anger
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Absol
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Night Slash
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Sucker Punch
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Wigglytuff
- The following stats have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP
- Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
Eldegoss
- Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
- Cotton Spore
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
- Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased.
Cinderace
- The following stats have been decreased: Attack
- Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Feint
- Move Downgrade
- Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gengar
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Hex
- Move Downgrade
- Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
Zeraora
- Spark
- Bug Fixes
- Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
- Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cramorant
- Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Machamp
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Lucario
- Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
- Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
Greninja
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
- Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes
Those are the major changes that players can expect to see. The buffs to Charizard, Venusaur, and Wigglytuff should be encouraging to their fans and should hopefully put them on a higher level. If you're looking to get a better look at what expert play entails or if you just want to drop in on your friends, that first look at the new Spectator mode should be the highlight of this week's patch.
Pokemon Unite is available now on Nintendo Switch and there's still time to jump in before the Wednesday, August 4 update arrives. We have a lot of guides to help you get started, so be sure to check out the Pokemon Unite topic for more.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Pokemon Unite August 4 update patch notes include Spectator feature test