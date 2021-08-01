ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 77 - Stacking that Paper Mario Join Bryan on his trek through the North American N64 library with more Paper Mario and skankcore64, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Happy Sunday, Shackers, I hope you've had a relaxing weekend. As each weekly respite comes to a close, Shacknews Twitch is host to skankcore64, my personal quest to finish every Nintendo 64 game published in my home region of North America. Find some final moments of rest with me when the show starts later today at 1 p.m. PT/ p.m. ET.

Episode 77 - Stacking that Paper Mario

I left Paper Mario last Wednesday night after completing the long and arduous task of Chapter Four. After restoring a variety of stolen items back to their rightful owners, I defeated the gang of Shy Guys and their leader. This was a slower and more tedious section of the game so far, but now that it's over, that means I'm officially halfway through this adorable adventure.

On today's episode of skankcore64, I plan on delivering a few letters that I'm tired of scrolling through in my inventory. These should reward us with some Star Pieces, which are used to exchange for more battle-altering badges. After playing letter carrier with Mario, it'll be time to dig into Chapter Five and begin finding my way to the next trapped Star Spirit. If you haven't kept up with the play through so far, today is a great time to start since I'm now getting to the point where players are expected to have all the game's mechanics well in grasp. You can enjoy the livestream with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch to chat with me as I play.

