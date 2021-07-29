Fortnite streamer RaulZito arrested on child sexual assault charges The streamer allegedly utilized his online platform to lure children into his contact.

The streamer, whose real name is Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, has been charged with the sexual assault of children. The arrest was made by the Police of Child and Adolescent Victims after the mother of one of the victims reached out.

Reported on by Jacob Hale of Dexerto, the case involved allegations made against RaulZito. According to the police report, the mother revealed that her son suffered abuse from the streamer in February and May of 2021. There was also a report from another child who claimed to have been abused by Maciel.

According to the investigation, RaulZito used his online platforms, such as Instagram, to make contact with the children, who are aged between 10 and 14. The findings state that Maciel “promised access to jobs in his area of expertise” and even saw him claiming to be “hired by a major TV station”. The significance of this is that the victims are child theatre, film and TV actors.

According to the case report, the abuse took place in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio, and in the municipality of São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. A report from TV e Famosos claims that both children were abused “so many times that both do not know how to order chronologically how they occurred.”

A statement from SBT Games (RaulZito’s team), says that he is no longer a part of the company and that they await the facts and results of the investigation.

RaulZito’s YouTube channel no longer has any video content on it, though the channel remains, complete with banner showing a cartoon version of RaulZito running through a park with children.