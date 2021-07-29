Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 33 Let's get back to our regularly scheduled programming with a new episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Pop! Goes the Culture! is our movie and television discussion show here on Shacknews. With Donovan out on vacation last week, Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White stepped in to co-host the show with Greg. Donovan is back, and it's time for a fresh episode of PGTC!

Episode 33 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We will also be joined by Shacknews Co-EIC Blake Morse near the end of our show in order to discuss the recently released Masters of the Universe series on Netflix. If you're watching our show today, we'd love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about the new trailers for Ghostbusters Afterlife or Chucky!

A big thanks is due to anyone and everyone that tunes into our show today. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 33 of Pop! Goes the Culture!