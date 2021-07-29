Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 reveals its games & speakers for the September event Games like Aerial_Knight's Never Yield and Innchanted will be available alongside a variety of speakers and topics in gaming this September 2021.

The Game Devs of Color Expo has made its mission to not only highlight POCs joining and taking part in the gaming industry, but also provide panels and speakers full of enjoyable discussion to help guide newcomers in and aid those already on their path in gaming. This year marks the sixth annual Game Devs of Color Expo event, coming up in September 2021, and ahead of the event, featured games, speakers, and the panels/topics those speakers will be discussing have been revealed.

The Game Devs of Color Expo organizers announced both the featured games and speakers of the upcoming event on the Game Devs of Color Expo Twitter and on the updated event website on July 28, 2021. Coming up on the dates of September 23 to September 27, 2021, the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 has tickets that start at $20 to attend for access to a showcase of games and panels associated with the event. Tickets are available for purchase now.

#GDoCExpo 2021 speakers and games are up now on our site! Head there for more info and to purchase tickets starting at $20: https://t.co/3m0KG4lH7p pic.twitter.com/EuDi17fVYd — Game Devs of Color Expo (@GDoCExpo) July 28, 2021

Speakers & Topics

The sixth annual Game Devs of Color Expo will feature the following speakers and discussions associated with them:

Muse en Lystrala - The End of Crunch

Sherveen Uduwana - Design Goodwill: Establishing trust in your game's opening minutes

Lexi "Pizza_Yeti" - Finding Your Footing as a Content Creator

Ed Lago - The Challenges of Managing a remote team working on a live VR product

Jonathan Williams - Your Virtual Reality Xperience

Derek Lieu - Top Game Trailer Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Chella Ramanan - Designing Internal Worlds

Tyriq Plummer - I Love Procedural Generation (And So Should You!)

Younès Rabii - SUPER IS HOT: Making Games By Breaking & Combining Others

Dani Lalonders - Entering the industry for the first time

Joe Palmer - 10 Lessons from 10 Years in Game Development

Mohammad Fahmi - Feels Like Home: Introducing a Diverse Setting to the World

Alex Lu - Applying Fortune 500 Project Management to Your Board Game Project

Alex A.K., Eva-Léa Longue Ngambi, & Francesca Esquenazi - Cooperating as Game Worker Cooperatives

Saleem Dabbous - Production is Self Care

Banana Chan, Ella Ampongan, Yeonsoo Julian Kim, Jeeyon Shim, & Victoria Caña - Finding Your Voice: Developing Your Brand (in Tabletop)

Cam Perry - Bad Media has Better Ideas

Kayode Ceiriog Shonibare-Lewis - Racial Bias, Reverse Heredity and the Parents of Custom Avatars

Sisi Jiang - MAKE MORE ANIME SH*T

Davionne Gooden - Staying Sane Making Games While Everything is On Fire

Neha Patel, Hassan DuRant, Steph Nguyen, & Calbert Warner - The Cost of Game Audio - For Freelancers and Clients

Shawn Alexander Allen - Treachery in Beatdown City: A Postmortem

Sydney Adams - The Value of Vision - Creating Socially Conscious Games

Junae Benne - Afrofuturism is Now! Well.. it could be

Matthew Glenn - Industry Experience: Succeeding When You’re New & Don’t Have Any

Richard (KirbyKid) Terrell - Why There's No Such Thing as Black Mechanics

Roc Lee - How many sounds do I need for my game? (How to think like a sound designer)

Joe Tirado - Creating a Kick Ass Game Store Page!

Bahiyya Khan - Hell is a teenage girl: examining the representation of teenage girls in video games

Asia Hoe - Hype Train!: Twitch Affiliate in 30 Days

Jose Abalos - Beating the Sunken Cost Fallacy and Choosing a Great Project

Featured Games

The following are the games that will be featured as part of the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 event:

With the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 event coming up in late September, there’s still plenty of time to get a ticket to attend if you’d like. For more on the event, be sure to check out further Game Devs of Color Expo coverage, right here at Shacknews.