How to get Gardevoir - Pokemon Unite Gardevoir is now available and ready for you to unlock in Pokemon Unite.

Gardevoir is the first Pokemon to be added to Pokemon Unite post-launch and players can unlock it now. However, those that might be unfamiliar with the process of acquiring new Pokemon may run into some issues when trying to get Gardevoir. Fear not, for the process of unlocking this powerful new Ranged Attacker is straightforward.

How to unlock Gardevoir

Players can unlock Gardevoir via the shop in Pokemon Unite.

To unlock Gardevoir, you will need to purchase the license for this Pokemon through the store. The store is accessible from the main screen and appears as a little shopping cart. This is where you will find a wide variety of things to unlock in the game that require some of the numerous currencies. As for buying Gardevoir, do the following:

Access the Store Select Unite Battle Committee and then Enter Scroll down Gardevoir Select Gardevoir and then choose Obtain Choose which currency you want to use to unlock Gardevoir: Aeos coins or Aeos gems

The Gardevoir License costs 8,000 Aeos coins or 460 Aeos gems. This places the Pokemon in the mid-range price point, as there are some cheaper Pokemon and some that are more expensive. If you do not have the coins, you can spend cash to pick up Gardevoir – though you could play a few matches and complete some missions to stock back up on coins.

Gardevoir moves and abilities

As a Ranged Attacker, Gardevoir features low health stats but exceptionally high attack stats. The Pokemon’s moves are all about attacking from range and even repositioning to get better angles. Here’s a quick overview of Gardevoir’s moves:

Confusion – Attacks straight in the designated direction. Upgrade options at Level 8: Psychic – After hitting an opposing Pokemon or traveling its maximum distance, deals damage over time to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and decreases their movement speed for a short time. Upgrade reduces this move’s cooldown. Moonblast – Has the user attack while moving back to create distance. When the move’s blast hits, it deals damage to opposing Pokemon in a cone and leaves the opposing Pokemon closest to the user unable to act for a shield time. Upgrade grants the user a shield when the move is used.

Teleport – Has the user warp to the designated area, increasing the damage dealt by one basic attack after warping. Upgrade options at Level 6: Psyshock – Attacks the designated location three times. This move’s cooldown is reduced each time one of these attacks hits an opposing Pokemon. Upgrade increases the damage this move deals each time one of its attacks hits. Future Sight – Sets a delayed explosion. When the explosion hits an opposing Pokemon, it reduces this move’s cooldown. The upgrade resets this move’s cooldown when the explosion hits an opposing Pokemon.

Unite Move: Fairy Singularity – Warps space in the designated area, drawing in opposing Pokemon. Shoves and deals damage to opposing Pokemon the instant the warped space disappears.

Passive: Synchronize – When an opponent inflicts decreased movement speed or a damage-over-time condition on the Pokemon, the same is inflicted on that opponent. This ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Basic Attack: Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack. When this boosted attack hits, it deal damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and decreases their Sp. Def for a short time.

Gardevoir certainly seems to capitalize on its ability to move around with its moves. Players that enjoy the Attacker archetype will no doubt want to dive in and see what kind of great plays they can do with Gardevoir.

After unlocking Gardevoir, take some time to familiarize yourself with its moves before diving straight into a Ranked match. You will likely need to pick it quickly, as a lot of other players will be trying to get Gardevoir as their Pokemon for the match. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for more guides and the latest news.