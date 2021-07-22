Lost in Random release date announced at EA Play Live 2021 Zoink Studios' fairy tale-esque adventure is coming this fall.

One of the more intriguing titles in the EA catalog is Zoink Studios’ Lost in Random. Sporting a fairy tale gothic aesthetic and novel gameplay using dice and cards, Lost in Random follows protagonist Even and she attempts to navigate a dark kingdom. The game finally got a release date announcement today and will be arriving on PC, consoles, and Nintendo Switch on September 10.

This story is developing...