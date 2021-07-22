New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GALAHAD 3093 has a second extended open beta starting this week

Simutronics' mech-riding PVP arena is getting another round of extended open beta access if you want to get a feel for the game.
TJ Denzer
2

There aren’t too many good mech-fighting PVP games like GALAHAD 3093 these days and the team at Simutronics continues to work towards ensuring that it will be the best it can be before launch. If you missed out on the previous beta, there’s another extended open beta. You can sign up for the second GALAHAD 3093 extended open beta now and it will kick off this week as well.

Simutronics announced GALAHAD 3093’s second extended open beta in a press release on July 22, 2021. Starting on July 23 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, the next GALAHAD 3093 extended open beta will kick off, allowing players to explore the game’s well-designed brand of PVP mech combat. It will run until August 1 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET. This round of beta play will feature two all-new arenas for a total of five maps. The Rig takes place on the open ocean on a set of loose connected oil-drilling platforms, allowing for scattered combat across uniquely treacherous industrial terrain. Meanwhile, The Pit is a mineshaft map featuring two teleporters and level of verticality not found in other GALAHAD maps thus far.

The way to sign up for the latest GALAHAD 3093 extended open beta remains the same as the previous beta. You only need to go to the game’s Steam page and hit the Request Access button. That will get you in.

The previous beta was a wealth of fun and we’ve had our share of shenanigans with early builds of GALAHAD 3093 in the past (in a very good way). With this latest beta, Simutronics is once again upping the ante with these latest new maps as it continues on through its development process.

With the new GALAHAD 3093 open beta kicking off tomorrow, stay tuned for further coverage on the game and its development right here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

