ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 75 - Getting free of Chapter Three

Join Bryan on his quest to conquer every N64 game released in North America. More skankcore64 starts later tonight!
Bryan Lefler
Hey Shackers, happy Wednesday to you all. Every hump day evening turns into a sort of retro game revival on Shacknews Twitch with a double dose of classic gaming from the Stevetendo show and skankcore64. Join in the nostalgia-filled fun when my journey through every Nintendo 64 game published in the North American region continues later today at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.

Episode 75 - Getting free of Chapter Three

Chapter three of Paper Mario is becoming quite the page turner and lasting much longer than the previous two. On the last episode of skankcore64, I entered Boo's Mansion and started my ascent to the highest floor in order to confront the "Invincible" Tubba Blubba, or at least find a weakness to make him considerably less invincible. This mansion is pretty expansive, however, with a save point placed after about two hours of exploring the first few floors and finally making my way to the top.

Now that I've snuck behind Tubba Blubba, I'll be making my way into his chamber to search for a weakness. The chapter three boss fight against him should be coming up soon, so make sure you tune in to the beginning of the show if you'd like to see it. You can watch with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch proper to chat with me live while I play. When you hang out in our Twitch chat, you'll also accumulate Shack Points to spend on fun interactive livestream rewards, like choosing the next game for me to tackle on skankcore64!

As always, I'd like to thank each and every viewer that comes by the channel to watch Shacknews Twitch and interact with our hosts. Your presence drives us to deliver the best livestreams we can every week. If you'd like to help support our content even further, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll get access to the best custom emotes to use anywhere on Twitch, ad-free viewing whenever you stop by our channel, and you'll be doing it for Shacknews! You can even score a free sub every month by linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts, stop by our guide on Prime Gaming for more details.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

