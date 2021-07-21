ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 75 - Getting free of Chapter Three Join Bryan on his quest to conquer every N64 game released in North America. More skankcore64 starts later tonight!

Hey Shackers, happy Wednesday to you all. Every hump day evening turns into a sort of retro game revival on Shacknews Twitch with a double dose of classic gaming from the Stevetendo show and skankcore64. Join in the nostalgia-filled fun when my journey through every Nintendo 64 game published in the North American region continues later today at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.

Episode 75 - Getting free of Chapter Three

Chapter three of Paper Mario is becoming quite the page turner and lasting much longer than the previous two. On the last episode of skankcore64, I entered Boo's Mansion and started my ascent to the highest floor in order to confront the "Invincible" Tubba Blubba, or at least find a weakness to make him considerably less invincible. This mansion is pretty expansive, however, with a save point placed after about two hours of exploring the first few floors and finally making my way to the top.

Now that I've snuck behind Tubba Blubba, I'll be making my way into his chamber to search for a weakness. The chapter three boss fight against him should be coming up soon, so make sure you tune in to the beginning of the show if you'd like to see it. You can watch with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch proper to chat with me live while I play. When you hang out in our Twitch chat, you'll also accumulate Shack Points to spend on fun interactive livestream rewards, like choosing the next game for me to tackle on skankcore64!

As always, I'd like to thank each and every viewer that comes by the channel to watch Shacknews Twitch and interact with our hosts. Your presence drives us to deliver the best livestreams we can every week. If you'd like to help support our content even further, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll get access to the best custom emotes to use anywhere on Twitch, ad-free viewing whenever you stop by our channel, and you'll be doing it for Shacknews! You can even score a free sub every month by linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts, stop by our guide on Prime Gaming for more details.