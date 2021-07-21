Dying Light 2 exclusive first look: Steer clear of the Demolisher Get a look at one of the more intimidating types of infected that you can run across in Dying Light 2.

In the Dying Light universe, players must use their wits and ability to use parkour to navigate through metropolitan areas that are filled to the brim with infected, the primary NPC type in the games. When alone or in smaller groupings, these infected are mostly manageable, but occasionally, you will encounter special types of infected that present their own unique challenges and level of danger. One such special infected is the Demolisher, a hulking brute capable of snapping your neck like a toothpick. The Demolisher is also a denizen of The City, the backdrop for Techland’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The team at Techland explains the Demolisher and what players can expect to see should they encounter one on the streets.

“We knew that Demolisher would be bigger and tougher than the other monsters. They could be easily described as tank-type species who will use anything that falls in their hands to crush their opponent with extreme force or charge them. Our goal was to make his silhouette monumental and aggressive to capture that strength. As Volatile is the final stage of infection—with Demolisher having mutated into another form before he reached this stage—they have some similarities in their appearance, like a split jaw, etc. The Demolisher has three tiers: At first, he still resembles a sick, though larger and more muscular, human. Then, as the infection progresses, his body reflects it. It gets covered in more deformations until all that's left is a monster."

You won’t have long to prepare yourself for the Demolisher. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled to launch later this year on December 7. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.