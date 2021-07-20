New titles coming to Xbox Game Pass round out July slate Microsoft's game subscription service adds a few new titles to the July calendar as well as some bonus perks.

Microsoft will be adding a few new titles to its popular Xbox Game Pass service across the final two weeks of July, including Battlefield 5 today and Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S on July 27.

Two of the new games are available today, July 20, 2021. First up is EA’s Battlefield 5, which will be joining the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta. This service allows AAA games to be streamed to a variety of devices including consoles, smart TVs, and smartphones. The other title for July 20 is Cris Tales. This Columbian love letter to JRPGs is now available via Game Pass on consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud gaming.

Over the following week, these games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Atomicrops, July 22 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic, July 22 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Last Stop, July 22 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, July 26 (Cloud and Console)

Microsoft Flight Simulator, July 27 (Xbox Series X|S)

Lethal League Blaze, July 29 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Omno, July 29 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Project Wingman, July 29 (PC)

The Ascent, July 29 (Cloud, Console and PC)

The following game updates and DLC packages will also be made available via Xbox Game Pass:

PUBG: Battlegrounds Taego Update – Available now

Minecraft: Minions DLC – Available now

Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC and Free Gauntlet of Gales Mission – July 28

Finally, a selection of fourteen new games are now eligible for use with touch controls on supported devices:

Cities: Skylines

Darkest Dungeon

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fuzion Frenzy

Gonner2

Joy Ride Turbo

Outlast 2

Steep

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Wild at Heart

To get more details on the games listed above, be sure to give a closer look to the Xbox blog post covering this week’s new Xbox Game Pass additions.