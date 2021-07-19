New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Zoom (ZM) acquires Five9 cloud-based call center operator for $15 billion in stock

The video conferencing company is making steps to ensure continued growth as the world continues to adjust to the pandemic.
Sam Chandler
1

Last year, in 2020, the world underwent a dramatic shift to work life as the coronavirus pandemic swept to each corner of the globe. As demand in technology soared, various companies saw incredible growth, chief among them being Zoom Video Communications Inc. Now, Zoom (ZM) has acquired cloud-based call center operator Five9 as part of a $15 billion stock deal.

The news was reported by Reuters on July 19, 2021. According to the report, both boards of the companies approved an acquisition which saw Five9 stockholders receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each share of Five9 stock. This makes it a stock-all deal valued at $14.7 billion, making it Zoom’s biggest acquisition to date.

zoom acquires five9

In a blog post, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan talks about the effect this acquisition will hopefully have, “We expect that this acquisition will help enhance Zoom’s presence with customers and allow us to accelerate our long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24 billion contact center market.”

With a return to normality on the horizon, companies that struck gold during the COVID-19 pandemic will need to pivot to ensure they stay relevant. While people still rely heavily on video conferencing software to communicate, there is now more competition with the likes of Discord, Teams, and others. All of these will no doubt be looking to find a place for themselves as more people receive their vaccine and head back to the office.

However, now that we’ve got real-world evidence that people can work from home, products like Zoom will likely remain relevant. To ensure this – as Reuters notes – Zoom is “shifting to its two-year cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms” which should see the company spread to other areas where communication is needed.

“The trend towards a hybrid workforce has accelerated over the last year,” says Yuan. “Enterprises not only need to enable customers to engage via their preferred channel, they need to empower their teams to accomplish more, and do so with empathy, purpose, and connection.” Hybrid workplaces could very well be here to stay, and Zoom appears to be in a position to support this.

Zoom continues to be a product that workers use to communicate with their colleagues when face-to-face conversations aren’t available. The acquisition of Five9 is a major step for the company, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the growth of it over the coming months and years. What do you think – do you use Zoom to communicate with your friends, family or colleagues or do you use another service?

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola