ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 74 - The Invincible Tubba Blubba The journey though every N64 game released in North America continues with skankcore64 and Paper Mario on Shacknews Twitch.

Hello and welcome to another Sunday edition of skankcore64, my personal quest to beat every Nintendo 64 game live on Shacknews Twitch. The weekend is almost over but I'm just getting settled in with the current game, Paper Mario. Take a nostalgia trip with me later today when skankcore64 starts at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 74 - The "Invincible" Tubba Blubba

Last time on skankcore64, I finished up chapter 2 and defeated the Chain Chomp commanding Tutankoopa in the Dry Dry Ruins. After a little time spent in Toad Town, I was able to make my way through the Forever Forest and find Boo's Mansion. The foe guarding the third Star Spirit is called the "Invincible" Tubba Blubba, so I'll have to find a weakness of some kind to get through the eventual showdown. You can keep up with every step of the adventure with the embedded viewer above or by visiting me over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

