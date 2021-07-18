New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 74 - The Invincible Tubba Blubba

The journey though every N64 game released in North America continues with skankcore64 and Paper Mario on Shacknews Twitch.
Bryan Lefler
2

Hello and welcome to another Sunday edition of skankcore64, my personal quest to beat every Nintendo 64 game live on Shacknews Twitch. The weekend is almost over but I'm just getting settled in with the current game, Paper Mario. Take a nostalgia trip with me later today when skankcore64 starts at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 74 - The "Invincible" Tubba Blubba

Last time on skankcore64, I finished up chapter 2 and defeated the Chain Chomp commanding Tutankoopa in the Dry Dry Ruins. After a little time spent in Toad Town, I was able to make my way through the Forever Forest and find Boo's Mansion. The foe guarding the third Star Spirit is called the "Invincible" Tubba Blubba, so I'll have to find a weakness of some kind to get through the eventual showdown. You can keep up with every step of the adventure with the embedded viewer above or by visiting me over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

By hanging out on our Twitch channel, you'll also accumulate Shack Points to be redeemed on fun interactive rewards for our livestreams, like being able to choose the next game I tackle on skankcore64. Thank you to everyone that stops by to lurk in the chat or talk with our hosts, your support is the reason we do it for Shacknews. If you'd like to help keep the Shacknews livestreams rolling, please consider a monthly subscription to our Twitch channel. You'll also receive access to the best emotes around and ad-free viewing whenever you drop by. Check out our guide on Prime Gaming to find out how you can get a free sub every month!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

