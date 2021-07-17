Weekend PC Download Deals for July 17: PAX Online 2021 demos and sales

If you don’t want to pay full price for a new game to play, it’s not a hard task to accomplish these days. There are plenty of good sales going on, especially going into the weekend. With that in mind, we’ve gathered some of the best for your perusal. PAX Online 2021 is going on this weekend, so there’s quite an interesting set of both free demo and sales going on in relation to it. Check out all of the goods just below.
Steam
Steam is the official home of PAX Online 2021 content this weekend! As a part of that, there are a ton of demos on display from upcoming and in-development games, which you can check out on the PAX Online page. Here are some other deals going on with Steam as well:
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man’s Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 + Mr. X Nightmare DLC bundle - $19.60 (41% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Marked For Death - $21.99 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cloudpunk - $9.99 (50% off)
- Breathedge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Endzone: A World Apart - $22.49 (25% off)
Gamersgate
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- XCOM: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.86 (77% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Epic Games Store] - $44.14 (48% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $20.78 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
GOG.com
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $11.99 (70% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC - $6.79 (15% off)
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Origins - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
From now until August 5, Green Man Gaming has a Summer Feast sale going on, complete with flash deals from time to time. Here’s some of the best in the bunch:
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $10.67 (47% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.30 (79% off)
- Overcooked! 2 [Steam] - $9.45 (62% off)
- The Surge 2 [Steam] - $12.60 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.39 (44% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition [Steam] - $27.74 (45% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $22.51 (44% off)
- Check out more deals from the Green Man Gaming Summer Feast sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Code Vein Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Galactic Civilizations 3 Gold Edition [Steam] - $34.63 (65% off)
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Gold Edition [Steam] - 27.92 (53% off)
- Maneater [Steam or Epic Games Store] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (80% off)
Fantatical
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle [Uplay] - $14.99 (85% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- XCOM: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $35.75 (76% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
With new content headed to For Honor, one of the better sales going on is on the base For Honor game and all previous content. Check out these and a few other deals below.
- For Honor Standard Edition - $4.50 (85% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Marching Fire Edition - $12.50 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition - $12.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.00 (70% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
Epic Games Store
- Obduction - FREE as part of Epic’s weekly free games
- Offworld Trading Company - FREE as part of Epic’s weekly free games
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship - $24.99 (50% off)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood - $27.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $14.99 (50% off)
And that covers some of the best deals going in PC gaming right now. Did you see any cool PC deals that we didn’t? Be sure to let us know!
