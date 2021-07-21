Watch the Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 livestream here Check out the Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 livestream presentation to see which games sent the industry a buzzing.

The Game Developers Choice Awards is upon us, which means it’s time to take a look back at the year of games and consider the highlights. For the GDC Awards 2021, you can watch the entire show right here on Shacknews with the Twitch embed below.

Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 livestream

The Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 21 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. The event will look to honor the many titles that were released in 2020, which in itself is quite the achievement. Last year saw the coronavirus sweep the world, halting life and significantly affecting the production and release of video games. Despite this, developers still managed to get some excellent titles into players’ hands.

As for how the awards work, according to the official GDC Awards site, “Industry professionals from around the world nominate for the awards, free of charge, ensuring that the recipients reflect the community's opinions.”

There are multiple categories for the 2020 calendar year including: Innovation Award, Best Debut, Best Audio, Best Design, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, Best Narrative, Best Mobile Game, Best VR/AR Game, and Game of the Year. There are also three special awards categories: Lifetime Achievement, Pioneer Award, and Ambassador Award. You can read about the technicalities of these categories on the GDC Awards page.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as the Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 livestream goes out. We’ll have plenty of coverage so you can get caught up if you miss a moment. To freshen up on some of the great games released last year, check out the Shacknews Awards 2020 page – which is where you’ll find 2020’s Game of the Year, Half-Life: Alyx.