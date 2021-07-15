Blast Brigade gets new gameplay trailer for PAX Online MY.GAMES' 2D action-adventure gets a new trailer in celebration of its PAX Online exhibition.

As we find ourselves in the thick of PAX Online 2021, some new titles are getting their moment in the sun as part of the popular gaming expo. One such game is Blast Brigade, a color metroidvania from the folks at MY.GAMES. In celebration of its PAX Online appearance and impending release, Blast Brigade got an all-new gameplay trailer.

Prevent doomsday in Blast Brigade! This colorful 2D action-adventure game is inspired by '80s popcorn action movies and combines metroidvania exploration with the bullet mayhem of platformer gameplay. Build a team of charismatic playable characters, upgrade your weapons, explore beautiful locations around a tainted paradise, and save the world from the mad scientist!

Assemble a team of four superspies and switch between them on the fly to utilize their unique abilities and progress through the game. Their outstanding personalities just add to the charm... and the dangers they attract. Prepare for a wide variety of boss fights that will tempt and test you! Encounter hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, and plenty of other evil minions - all created for the sole purpose of your imminent demise.

While Blast Brigade has no firm release date just yet, the development team is planning to offer the game in Steam Early Access this coming September. This will allow player feedback to be used for fine-tuning the eventual release. Those interested in Blast Brigade and its upcoming Steam Early Access debut can wishlist the game at its Steam Store page now.