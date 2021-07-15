Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 31 Let's talk about what's new in movies and television!

In the library of content on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit unique. On this show, we put the video game talk aside and discuss movies, television, comics, and other stuff in the world of entertainment. Hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 31 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 31 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

If you're watching our show today, we'd love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about Amazon scrapping its Tiger King series or how you felt about Loki and Black Widow.

A massive thanks goes out to anybody that does come by to watch our show today. It's chatting with you guys and hearing your thoughts that make this show so fun to do every week. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 31 of Pop! Goes the Culture!