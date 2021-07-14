How to watch PAX Online 2021 Here's how you can watch PAX Online 2021.

With PAX East canceling its in-person event this year, PAX Online has swooped in to take its place. As the name would imply, PAX Online is happening entirely digitally, through broadcasts and livestreams. However, there will be no shortage of content, as there is still a huge slate of panels and events for attendees to check out. With that in mind, let’s look at how you can watch PAX Online 2021.

PAX Online 2021 has a full schedule of panels and events taking place from July 15-18. All of it is being streamed live over the internet for fans to view. The official PAX Twitch channel will be home to a large chunk of this content. However, with so much on the schedule, additional channels will be used to broadcast official PAX content. The Pax 2 and Pax 3 Twitch channels will also be home to a lot of the content out of PAX Online.

If three Twitch channels simultaneously streaming different content from the same event sounds confusing to you, you’re not alone. Luckily the schedule on PAX Online’s website actually lists which channel each panel will be streamed on, so you can pick and choose what you want to be present for. Imagine it like actually being at a convention center, with multiple panels happening at the same time across different halls and auditoriums.

Now that you know how to watch PAX Online 2021, it’s time to hunker down and get ready for a weekend of digital events. If you want to keep up with the other events in the world of PAX, Shacknews is your place.