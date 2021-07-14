New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to watch PAX Online 2021

Here's how you can watch PAX Online 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

With PAX East canceling its in-person event this year, PAX Online has swooped in to take its place. As the name would imply, PAX Online is happening entirely digitally, through broadcasts and livestreams. However, there will be no shortage of content, as there is still a huge slate of panels and events for attendees to check out. With that in mind, let’s look at how you can watch PAX Online 2021.

How to watch PAX Online 2021

PAX Online 2021 has a full schedule of panels and events taking place from July 15-18. All of it is being streamed live over the internet for fans to view. The official PAX Twitch channel will be home to a large chunk of this content. However, with so much on the schedule, additional channels will be used to broadcast official PAX content. The Pax 2 and Pax 3 Twitch channels will also be home to a lot of the content out of PAX Online.

If three Twitch channels simultaneously streaming different content from the same event sounds confusing to you, you’re not alone. Luckily the schedule on PAX Online’s website actually lists which channel each panel will be streamed on, so you can pick and choose what you want to be present for. Imagine it like actually being at a convention center, with multiple panels happening at the same time across different halls and auditoriums.

Now that you know how to watch PAX Online 2021, it’s time to hunker down and get ready for a weekend of digital events. If you want to keep up with the other events in the world of PAX, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

