Pax Online 2021 dates, schedule, livestreams, and exhibitors Here's everything you need to know about Pax Online 2021.

PAX East was one of the final events before the pandemic closed just about everything in 2020. Now, Pax East is being held as an online event this summer. Pax Online 2021 will feature everything fans love about the gaming convention, but with a digital format. Let’s look at the dates, schedules, and everything else you need to know about Pax Online.

Pax Online 2021 dates

Pax Online 2021 will be held from July 15-18, 2021. Pax East is typically held in the spring months, but the delay as a result of Covid-19 meant that ReedPop needed to do some reshuffling.

Where to watch Pax Online 2021

It’s been a tradition that Pax East is held annually in Boston, Massachusetts. However, with the switch to a digital format this year, Pax Online 2021 will be held entirely digitally, meaning you can access the entire show online right from your home. All of Pax Online 2021 will be streamed on the official Pax Twitch channel. You’ll also want to follow the accounts for Pax 2 and Pax 3, as those additional channels are also used to stream official Pax content.

Pax Online 2021 schedule

The Pax Online 2021 schedule is packed with four days of panels covering a range of gaming topics. These panels feature developers, influencers, and other notable people from around the gaming world. The full 4-day schedule, as well as which Twitch channel you can catch them, is all available on the official Pax Online website.

How to get Pax Online 2021 badges

Luckily for fans around the world, Pax Online will be available for free. No money is required to watch any of the official Twitch streams or check out the digital expo hall. However, there are paid badges that fans can buy, which will grant them some neat bonus perks. This includes early access to the official Discord, eligibility for Omegathon participation, and an exclusive Penny Arcade pin.

Pax Online is just around the corner, as it will take place from July 15-18. If you plan on checking out the event, we’ve got everything you need to know about Pax Online right here on Shacknews.