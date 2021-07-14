Candace Parker stars as the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition cover athlete Candace Parker is the first WNBA player to grace the cover of 2K.

It’s a big day for 2K sports and basketball fans, as the NBA 2K22 cover athletes have been revealed. Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be featured on the game’s Standard Edition. Legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant are illustrated on the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. However, there is one more cover for NBA 2K22. Exclusive to GameStop, the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition stars Candace Parker as its cover athlete, the first woman and WNBA player to be on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

2K Sports announced its slew of NBA 2K22 covers on July 14, 2021. It was here that we got our first look at Chicago Sky Forward Candace Parker on the cover of NBA 2K22. This special cover celebrates 25 years since the WNBA was founded. Candace Parker is the first woman and the first WNBA player to star on the cover of NBA 2K.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” said Parker. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22 stars Candace Parker and will be exclusive to GameStop when it launches on September 10. The game comes with all of the same digital goodies and bonuses as the Standard Edition. It was just a couple of years ago that the NBA 2K series added the WNBA as playable teams in the game, now, a WNBA player is gracing the game’s cover.