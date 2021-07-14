New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Candace Parker stars as the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition cover athlete

Candace Parker is the first WNBA player to grace the cover of 2K.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s a big day for 2K sports and basketball fans, as the NBA 2K22 cover athletes have been revealed. Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be featured on the game’s Standard Edition. Legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant are illustrated on the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. However, there is one more cover for NBA 2K22. Exclusive to GameStop, the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition stars Candace Parker as its cover athlete, the first woman and WNBA player to be on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

2K Sports announced its slew of NBA 2K22 covers on July 14, 2021. It was here that we got our first look at Chicago Sky Forward Candace Parker on the cover of NBA 2K22. This special cover celebrates 25 years since the WNBA was founded. Candace Parker is the first woman and the first WNBA player to star on the cover of NBA 2K.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” said Parker. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22 stars Candace Parker and will be exclusive to GameStop when it launches on September 10. The game comes with all of the same digital goodies and bonuses as the Standard Edition. It was just a couple of years ago that the NBA 2K series added the WNBA as playable teams in the game, now, a WNBA player is gracing the game’s cover.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola