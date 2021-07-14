New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Luka Donic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant are NBA 2K22 cover athletes

The covers for NBA 2K22 have been revealed, and they star players from the past and present.
Donovan Erskine
1

With fall just a couple months away, we’re gearing up for the annual release of NBA 2K. This year’s game is NBA 2K22, and will be launching on both current and last-gen consoles. 2K sports has revealed all of the covers for NBA 2K22, which includes Maverick’s star Luke Doncic, as well as NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant.

2K Sports revealed the cover athletes for NBA 2K22 earlier today via the game’s official Twitter account. The Standard Edition cover of NBA 2K22 features Luka Doncic, the 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks star. In his short handful of years, Doncic has already made quite the name for himself in the league. Last year, he was one of the highest-rated players in 2K21.

In addition to the Standard Edition, 2K Sports also unveiled the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition, which commemorates 75 years since the birth of the NBA. This cover features iconic players from three different eras: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The cover artwork was painted by Charly Palmer.

The Standard Edition of NBA 2K22 will be released on all platforms and costs $69.99 USD. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition costs $99 USD and comes with 100K VC, Sapphire MyTeam cards for its three cover athletes, and several other bonus perks and items. Players will once again have the option to purchase the cross-gen bundle, which will grant them access to the game on both last-gen and current-gen consoles for the price of $79.99. NBA 2K22 is available for pre-order now.

2K Sports also revealed a special GameStop-exclusive cover of NBA 2K22 that features WNBA star Candace Parker, the first woman to ever be on the cover of an NBA 2K game. NBA 2K22 will step onto the court when it releases for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on September 10, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola