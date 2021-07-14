Luka Donic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant are NBA 2K22 cover athletes The covers for NBA 2K22 have been revealed, and they star players from the past and present.

With fall just a couple months away, we’re gearing up for the annual release of NBA 2K. This year’s game is NBA 2K22, and will be launching on both current and last-gen consoles. 2K sports has revealed all of the covers for NBA 2K22, which includes Maverick’s star Luke Doncic, as well as NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant.

2K Sports revealed the cover athletes for NBA 2K22 earlier today via the game’s official Twitter account. The Standard Edition cover of NBA 2K22 features Luka Doncic, the 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks star. In his short handful of years, Doncic has already made quite the name for himself in the league. Last year, he was one of the highest-rated players in 2K21.

In addition to the Standard Edition, 2K Sports also unveiled the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition, which commemorates 75 years since the birth of the NBA. This cover features iconic players from three different eras: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The cover artwork was painted by Charly Palmer.

The Standard Edition of NBA 2K22 will be released on all platforms and costs $69.99 USD. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition costs $99 USD and comes with 100K VC, Sapphire MyTeam cards for its three cover athletes, and several other bonus perks and items. Players will once again have the option to purchase the cross-gen bundle, which will grant them access to the game on both last-gen and current-gen consoles for the price of $79.99. NBA 2K22 is available for pre-order now.

2K Sports also revealed a special GameStop-exclusive cover of NBA 2K22 that features WNBA star Candace Parker, the first woman to ever be on the cover of an NBA 2K game. NBA 2K22 will step onto the court when it releases for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on September 10, 2021.