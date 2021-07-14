How to install BakkesMod - Rocket League Learn what BakkesMod offers, how to download and install it, and how to use it in Rocket League.

The BakkesMod for Rocket League offers players on PC a wealth of new features that they otherwise wouldn’t have. Players that want to take their game to the next level might want to dig a bit deeper into what’s on offer with this unique Rocket League mod. Here’s what you should know.

Install BakkesMod

Before you can use BakkesMod you will need to install it. The download and installation process is straightforward, with the only hiccup likely occurring if Windows flags the mod as a suspicious program. To get BakkesMod, follow these steps:

Download the mod from the Bakkesmod site Run the BakkesMod installer (you may get a security alert) Once installed, load up Rocket League

How to use BakkesMod

There’s a lot on offer with BakkesMod, but you’ll first need to know how to use BakkesMod. Players can press F2 to bring up the user interface. This shows a menu that features a whole lot of various options. The video below highlights a few of the features you might want to think about using in your training.

This Rocket League mod also features MMR details, automatically records replays, and also features an extensive list of plugins. The plugins are where the mod really shines. BakkesMod provides the software development kit/API, which means other coders are able to use this open source model to create other helpful additions.

The creator of BakkesMod, who goes by the name of CinderBlock on Twitter, revealed in April that they had actually been hired on by Psyonix as a gameplay programmer. According to the Tweet (embedded below), CinderBlock’s goal from the beginning had been to score a position on the Rocket League developer team.

I've been hired by @PsyonixStudios as a gameplay programmer! From the moment I started modding, this was always the goal. I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to @RocketLeague directly now! pic.twitter.com/tcKgYzbxlk — CinderBlock (@CinderBlockCB) April 26, 2021

With the BakkesMod for Rocket League downloaded and installed, you’ll have a wealth of resources available to you to help you train. Be sure to spend some time looking through the available plugins and tinkering around in the menu to find new ways of improving your skills. Stop on over to the Shacknews Rocket League page for more guides and the latest news.