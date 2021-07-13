New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Carl Weathers provided all the callouts for this Mandalorian Stern Pinball machine

Carl Weathers lent his voice to this new pinball table based on The Mandalorian.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Mandalorian has been one of the most beloved Star Wars projects in recent years. Airing exclusively on Disney+, the show follows a bounty hunter making his way through the galaxy. Stern Pinball, one of the biggest manufacturers of pinball machines, have revealed a new table inspired by The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian pinball table is designed with characters and iconography from the show, but has one really unique detail. Carl Weathers, who plays a recurring character in The Mandalorian, voices the callouts for the pinball table.

During Shacknews E5, we sat down with Jack Danger, an ambassador for Stern Pinball. During the interview, we learned more about the creation of the table and how it pulls elements from The Mandalorian. In the clip below, Danger explains that all of the voice lines heard while playing the game come from Carl Weathers himself.

“I believe all of the callouts are done by Carl Weathers. If it’s not audio and speech lifted directly from the TV show, Carl’s doing all of the original stuff.” Carl Weathers is featured in both Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where he plays Greef Karga.

Fans of The Mandalorian will be delighted to hear the voice of Carl Weathers when they start playing on the new pinball table. To learn more about The Mandalorian-themed pinball machine, pay a visit to Stern Pinball’s website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

