How to create or join a Club in Rocket League Here's how you can create and join a club in Rocket League.

Rocket League is all about teamwork, as building a rapport and cooperating with teammates is the key to success. It’s because of this that developer Psyonix implemented Clubs into the vehicular soccer games. This social feature allows players to form groups with their peers and compete as a unit online. If you’ve spent a good amount of time in Rocket League, it’s likely that you’ve considered starting or joining a club. Let’s look at how to create or join a club in Rocket League.

How to create a Club in Rocket League

To create a club in Rocket League, players simply need to navigate to the “Create Club” tab. From there, players can select a club name. Club Owners will then need to create a tag, which is a shortened version of the Club name that players will see during online matches. Club Owners can also select preferred primary and secondary color sets so that the team will be in unison during games. Once the Club is created, it’s time to start sending invites out to friends.

If you grow tired of operating a Club, you have the option to disband it entirely. As a more friendly option, Club Owners can transfer their ownership rights to another member of the Club.

How to join a Club in Rocket League

Clubs in Rocket League work on an invite-only basis, meaning that you can’t join an existing Club unless you’re specifically invited by the Club Owner. Once invited, you should see said invite pop up in the notifications tab. Choose wisely before committing to a Club, as you can only be in one Rocket League Club at a time. Of course, you’re free to leave the club whenever you like.

That’s how you can create or join a club in Rocket League, as detailed on the game's website. Now that you know exactly what to do, it’s time to get online and start building your reputation. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Rocket League.